What The Daughters Of NBA Legends Are Up To Today

As it turns out, some NBA stars have something to celebrate off the court — their gorgeous daughters! While some of these gals followed in their athletic father’s footsteps, others ventured into entertainment, trying their hand in broadcasting or modeling, such as Gerald Wilkins’ daughter Jasmyn.

But they all have one thing in common; they are all stunning!

Kenny Anderson’s Daughter Jazz Anderson Is An Aspiring Rapper

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Former NBA star Kenny Anderson has a gorgeous daughter, Jazz Anderson. She played basketball in high school as well as in the NCAA at Prairie View A&M University. But it wasn’t a career path that she wanted to pursue.

Instead, she’s been making waves in the music industry. She is an aspiring rapper and songwriter who frequently releases new music to both iTunes and SoundCloud. Jazz released her first-ever single when she was only 18, a song called “All I Want”.

Jazz isn’t the only beautiful and talented Anderson daughter. Keep reading to learn about her sister, Lyric.

Jeff Hornacek’s Daughter Abby Hornacek Is A Successful Sports Broadcaster

Achim Aaron Harding/Getty Images

While Abby Hornacek’s dad, Jeff Hornacek, didn’t exactly have a stellar NBA coaching career, he was a decent player throughout the ’90s for the Utah Jazz. His daughter, on the other hand, has made quite a career for herself.

Abby is a valued sports broadcaster for Fox Sports, Samsung, and even the NBA Network. She’s even worked sideline jobs! Currently, Abby works as a travel and leisure host for the Fox network.

Penny Hardaway’s Daughter LaTanfernee Hardaway Is All About Social Media

Prince Williams/ Wireimage

Basketball fans might remember Anfernee ‘Penny’ Hardaway, Shaq’s righthand man on the Orlando Magic during the ’90s. Well, this is Penny’s gorgeous daughter, LaTanfernee.

While she did not follow in her father’s footsteps and become a basketball player, she seems to have found her calling as a social media influencer. Her famous father has even gone out of his way to promote his daughter’s Twitter account on his own social media pages!

Karl Malone’s Daughter Karlee Malone Is A Fitness Model

reddit

Karl Malone was on Team USA’s first Dream Team and is considered to be one of the greatest power forwards in the history of the NBA. With such an impressive career, he’s probably very proud of his daughter’s!

While she ran track and didn’t play basketball, Karlee Malone has taken her natural athleticism in front of the camera. She is a fitness model who graces the pages of Women’s Running magazine and advertisements for Nike.

Kenny Anderson’s Daughter Lyric Anderson Is A Talented Screenwriter

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Kenny Anderson might’ve been in the NBA for 16 seasons, playing on a solid nine teams during that time. But his ex-wife, Tami, is arguably more well-known now, as she is one of the stars on Basketball Wives.

Well, the two celebrities had Lyric Anderson. Their gorgeous daughter grew up in the spotlight and stayed in it throughout her adolescence. Now, she’s a very talented screenwriter and actress, having written and starred in the critically acclaimed short Sundays at Noon.

Steve Kerr’s beautiful daughter didn’t play basketball, but she still put her athleticism to good use! Keep reading to learn her sport of choice.

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Works For The Jordan Brand

Jasmine Jordan is the daughter of one of the greatest players ever to grace the basketball court, Michael Jordan. A six-time NBA Champion, a 14-time All-Star, and one of the leading members of the USA Dream Team, Jordan is pretty much a cultural icon.

And his beautiful daughter Jasmine is following suit, making a name for herself as a part of the Jordan Brand. Studying at Syracuse University, Jasmine knew she wanted to mesh together her love of basketball and fashion — what better job than the family business!

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Alexis Rodman Is A Proud Mom

Serg Alexander/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2014

Dennis Rodman is arguably one of the better-known NBA legends, and it’s not just because of his quirky style, flashy hair, and multiple tattoos and piercings. He’s a five-time NBA Champion and a two-time NBA All-star!

While most NBA fans can list off his achievements, there is something people don’t know a lot about — his gorgeous daughter, Alexis. There isn’t much known about his daughter, but one thing is certain, she’s a mother and has a great relationship with her dad.

Byron Russell’s Daughter Kajun Russell Is A Model And CEO

While Byron Russell might be known as the guy who guarded Michael Jordan during the 1996 NBA Championship, his daughter is known as something else altogether. Kajun Russell is a gorgeous model and CEO!

She not only runs her own retail company, Tuff Crowd, but she also models for some of the apparel, including swimsuits and hats. From the looks of it, she has made quite a successful career for herself!

Wayman Tisdale’s Daughter Danni Tisdale Is A Stylist And Image Consultant

Danni Tisdale is the daughter of Wayman Tisdale, a 12-season NBA star who spent his time on the Indiana Pacer, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns. While Danni didn’t pursue basketball, she did get some musical talent from her father — Wayman is a smooth jazz bassist, and Danni is a songwriter!

Other than writing lyrics, Danni spends her time behind the camera as both a stylist and image consultant.

Steve Kerr’s Daughter Maddy Kerr Was A College Volleyball Player

reddit

Five-time NBA Champion Steve Kerr seems to have passed his uncanny athleticism on to his gorgeous daughter, Maddy. While she didn’t wind up playing basketball like her now-NBA coaching father, Maddy did use her height as an advantage!

While attending the University of California, Berkeley, Maddy participated on the women’s volleyball team. She even won an award for having the highest GPA on the team. That must have been a proud dad moment!

Muggsy Bogues’ daughter is a beautiful and successful businesswoman! Keep reading to learn about her stellar resume.

Gerald Wilkins’ Daughter Jasmyn Wilkins Is A Sports Illustrated Model

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for GACP Sports & Sports Illustrated

Jasmyn Wilkins comes from a long line of NBA legends, including her father Gerald Wilkins and her uncle Dominique Wilkins. Instead of following in their footsteps and making a career of playing basketball, Jasmyn took her life in a different direction.

She is a very successful model, having been selected as one of the Sports Illustrated women for the 2018 issue. Jasmyn has also graced the pages of other fitness brands, such as Nike.

Mike Woodson’s Daughter Mariah Woodson Designs Bathing Suits

Mariah Woodson is the daughter of Mike Woodson, a shooting guard who played in the NBA for a solid 11 years. While Mariah didn’t take up her father’s sport, she did get his athleticism. While attending the University of Florida, Mariah was on the women’s volleyball team!

Recently, though, she has taken her talents off the court. Now, Mariah is a successful businesswoman, founding and creating the beauty and cosmetics company Minty+ReliePH.

Mark Price’s Daughter Caroline Price Has A Solid Tennis Career

reddit

Caroline Prices’ father, Mark Price, played for four different teams during his 12 years in the NBA. Aside from his gorgeous daughter, he’s probably best known for hitting 77 consecutive free throws while on the Cavaliers during the 1993 season.

The good news is he passed his athletic ability on to his daughter! Caroline played tennis at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, and, like her dad, decided to make a career in the sport. For the 2017-2018 season, she was the assistant coach for UNCC.

Kurt Rambis’ Daughter Ali Rambis Practices Law In California

reddit

Basketball fans might remember Kurt Rambis from the Showtime era of the Low Angeles Lakers. He’s a four-time NBA Champion who played in the league for a whopping 15 years. And while his stats are pretty impressive, his gorgeous daughter Ali is even more so.

While attending college at Santa Clara, Ali played on the women’s volleyball team. But she didn’t go down a sports-centered career path. Instead, she went to law school! As of 2021, she practices in California.

Mugsy Bogues’ Daugther Brittney Bogues Is The Owner Of The Bogues Group

Brittney Bogues is the lovely daughter of none other than Muggsy Bogues, aka the shortest person to ever play in the NBA. But his legacy isn’t just his height, it’s his gorgeous daughter who is absolutely slaying it at life.

Not only did Brittney graduate from Wake Forest in North Carolina, but she took her love for social media and marketing and built an entire business around it! She is the former CEO of All In Public Relations and is currently the owner of The Bogues Group.

Brittney isn’t the only NBA daughter to own a company! Keep reading to learn what Magic Johnson’s daughter is up to.

Doc Rivers’ Daughter Callie Rivers Is Married To Her Father’s Former Players

Callie Rivers is the beautiful daughter of Doc Rivers, a former point guard of the NBA and a head coach in the league. While Callie didn’t go into basketball, she’s quite the volleyball player.

She literally went all the way to the professional league with her talent! Recently, she took the old saying of “girls marry their father’s” and ran with it, marrying NBA star Seth Curry, one of her father’s former players, in 2019.

Fred Hoiberg’s Daughter Paige Hoiberg Plays Basketball

caochhoiberg/Twitter

Paige Hoiberg’s father is none other than Fred Hoiberg, the former Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacer’s shooting guard and current head coach for the University of Nebraska men’s basketball program. As it turns out, the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.

Fred’s gorgeous daughter Paige followed in her father’s footsteps, playing college basketball for the University of Kansas. Now she works in the Kansas Jayhawks basketball front office.

John Stockton’s Daughter Laura Stockton Is A Professional Basketball Player

reddit

John Stockton played 19 seasons as the point guard for the Utah Jazz. While he never won a championship ring, Stockton was a ten-time NBA All-Star. Not only that, but he wound up having one insanely talented and beautiful daughter.

Laura Stockton takes after her dad, dominating the basketball court as part of the women’s team at Gonzaga, her father’s alma mater. In 2020, she signed a contract to play Herner TC in Germany, her first professional team.

Magic Johnson’s Daughter Elisa Johnson Owns An Eyewear Company

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Elisa Johnson’s adoptive father, Magic Johnson, probably doesn’t need an introduction. Through his 13 seasons, Johnson won five NBA Championships, became a five-time NBA Finals MVP, and is considered one of the best basketball players in history.

But he didn’t just produce magic on the court; Johnson produced magic in real life, adopting Elisa in 1995. Now, she’s a beautiful young lady making some magic of her own. Elisa is the founder, owner, and CEO of Elisa Johnson, an eyewear company.

Patrick Ewing’s Daughter Randi Ewing Plays Volleyball

Ms_Ewing/Twitter

From 1985–2002, Patrick Ewing dominated the court as one of the best centers in the NBA. Now, he’s the head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas and the father of a beautiful daughter, Randi.

Growing up, Randi wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps, growing seven feet tall and playing professional basketball for the WNBA. But, dreams change, and she wound up passing on basketball. Instead, she found herself on the volleyball court.